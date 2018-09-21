The story appears on
Page A11
September 21, 2018
Money laundering charges
Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak was hit with 25 new charges of money laundering and abuse of power linked to the 1MDB mega-scandal yesterday, including allegations hundreds of millions of dollars were transferred to his personal bank account. Najib pleaded not guilty to all counts, which represented the most serious in a string of charges he has faced over the state fund 1MDB.
