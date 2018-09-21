Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

September 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Money laundering charges

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak was hit with 25 new charges of money laundering and abuse of power linked to the 1MDB mega-scandal yesterday, including allegations hundreds of millions of dollars were transferred to his personal bank account. Najib pleaded not guilty to all counts, which represented the most serious in a string of charges he has faced over the state fund 1MDB.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿