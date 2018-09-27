Advanced Search

September 27, 2018

Monkeypox victim

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 27, 2018 | Print Edition

A HEALTH worker in northern England has become the third person in Britain to contract a rare illness caused by a monkeypox virus after caring for a patient at Blackpool Victoria Hospital infected with the disease following travel to Nigeria, health officials said yesterday. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not usually spread easily from person to person.

