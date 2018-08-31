Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 31, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Monkish business

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 31, 2018 | Print Edition

Police say they have arrested a monk suspected of sexually abusing children at a Buddhist shelter and meditation center in eastern India. Police officer Ram Kumar Chaudhary says Bhante Sangh Priya, 55, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Wednesday in Bodh Gaya, a prominent Buddhist pilgrimage site. He said police had registered a criminal case against the monk and were questioning 15 boys aged 10 to 12, some of whom had complained to their parents about the monk’s behavior.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿