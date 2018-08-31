The story appears on
August 31, 2018
Monkish business
Police say they have arrested a monk suspected of sexually abusing children at a Buddhist shelter and meditation center in eastern India. Police officer Ram Kumar Chaudhary says Bhante Sangh Priya, 55, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Wednesday in Bodh Gaya, a prominent Buddhist pilgrimage site. He said police had registered a criminal case against the monk and were questioning 15 boys aged 10 to 12, some of whom had complained to their parents about the monk’s behavior.
