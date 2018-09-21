Moon: Kim keen on 2nd Trump summit to break nuke impasse

Home » World

KIM Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, wants a second summit with US President Donald Trump soon to hasten denuclearization, but a key goal is declaring an end this year to the 1950-53 Korean War, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday.

Moon said he and Kim spent most of a three-day summit discussing how to break an impasse and restart nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, which are at odds over which should come first, denuclearization or ending the war.

Kim, who recently proposed another summit with Trump after their unprecedented June talks in Singapore, said the DPRK was willing to “permanently dismantle” key missile facilities in the presence of outside experts and the Yongbyon main nuclear complex, if the United States took corresponding action.

The joint statement from the summit stipulates his commitment to a “verifiable, irreversible dismantlement” of the nuclear programs, and ending the war would be a first US reciprocal step, Moon said.

“Chairman Kim expressed his wish that he wanted to complete denuclearization quickly and focus on economic development,” Moon said in Seoul, shortly after returning from the summit with Kim in Pyongyang.

“He hoped a second summit with Trump would take place in the near future, in order to move the denuclearization process along quickly.”

Moon said Kim was also open to inspection of a nuclear test site in the northwest town of Punggye-ri, which he called the DPRK’s sole existing facility for underground detonations.

While Pyongyang has stopped nuclear and missile tests this year, it didn’t allow international inspections of its dismantling of the Punggye-ri site in May.

Representatives of the White House and the US State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he had invited the DPRK’s foreign minister to meet in New York next week and other Pyongyang officials to Vienna for talks with nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun.

Kim pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” during two meetings with Moon and his encounter with Trump, but follow-up negotiations on how to implement the commitments have since faltered.

Washington calls for concrete action, such as a full disclosure of the DPRK’s nuclear and missile facilities, before satisfying Pyongyang’s key demands, including an official end to the war and the easing of international sanctions.

The war ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty, meaning US-led United Nations forces, including South Korea, are technically still at war with the DPRK.

Seoul aims to jointly announce with the US an end to the war within this year, a measure Moon said he would discuss with Trump when they meet next week at the UN General Assembly in New York.

An end-of-war declaration would not affect the presence of US troops and the United Nations Command in South Korea, Moon said, adding that Kim shared his view.