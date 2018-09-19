Moon lights up Kim summit, hopes for reboot of US talks

Home » World

SOUTH Korean president and the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un drove together through the streets of Pyongyang yesterday past thousands of cheering citizens before opening a summit where Moon Jae-in will seek to reboot stalled denuclearization talks between his host and the United States.

Kim and Moon embraced at Pyongyang’s international airport — where the DPRK leader had supervised missile launches last year as tensions mounted.

Hundreds of people waved DPRK flags and another depicting an undivided peninsula.

Thousands of residents, holding bouquets and chanting in unison “Reunification of the country,” lined the streets as Kim and Moon rode through in an open-topped vehicle, passing the Kumsusan Palace where Kim’s predecessors — his father and grandfather — lie in state.

“I am acutely aware of the weight that we bear,” Moon told Kim as they opened two hours of formal talks at the headquarters of the Workers’ Party of Korea, adding that he felt a “heavy responsibility.”

“The entire world is watching and I would like to show the outcome of peace and prosperity to the people around the globe.”

Addressing his visitor in respectful terms, Kim praised him for brokering his historic Singapore summit with US President Donald Trump in June, adding: “This has led to stability in the region and I expect more progress.”

The DPRK leader declared his backing for the denuclearization of the peninsula. But no details were agreed, and Washington and Pyongyang have since sparred over what that means and how it will be achieved.

The US is pressing for the DPRK’s “final, fully verified denuclearization,” while Pyongyang wants a formal declaration that the 1950-53 Korean War is over.

A commentary in the Rodong Sinmun repeated the criticism yesterday, saying Washington was “totally to blame” for the deadlock.

Moon will hold another round of formal talks with Kim today as he tries to convince him to make substantive steps toward disarmament that he can present to Trump, whom Moon is due to meet later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Moon’s three-day visit is the first by a South Korean president to Pyongyang in a decade — after Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and Moon’s mentor Roh Moo-hyun in 2007.