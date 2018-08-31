Advanced Search

August 31, 2018

Navy drills

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 31, 2018 | Print Edition

Russia has announced major military drills in the Mediterranean Sea amid growing tensions over a rebel-held enclave in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry told news agencies yesterday that it would deploy 25 ships, including a missile cruiser, and 30 jets for the maneuvers in the first week of September. The military says the drills will focus on anti-air and anti-submarine defense. Moscow has notified international organizations of the drills, which may make it dangerous for aircraft and ships to operate in the area.

