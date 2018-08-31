The story appears on
August 31, 2018
Navy drills
Russia has announced major military drills in the Mediterranean Sea amid growing tensions over a rebel-held enclave in Syria.
The Russian Defense Ministry told news agencies yesterday that it would deploy 25 ships, including a missile cruiser, and 30 jets for the maneuvers in the first week of September. The military says the drills will focus on anti-air and anti-submarine defense. Moscow has notified international organizations of the drills, which may make it dangerous for aircraft and ships to operate in the area.
