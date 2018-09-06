The story appears on
New EU rules on terror
EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova says the European Commission is set to unveil new rules that could force Internet firms to take down suspected terror content. Jourova said yesterday that “we should have absolute certainty that all the platforms and all the IT providers will delete terrorist content.”
