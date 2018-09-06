Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 6, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

New EU rules on terror

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 6, 2018 | Print Edition

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova says the European Commission is set to unveil new rules that could force Internet firms to take down suspected terror content. Jourova said yesterday that “we should have absolute certainty that all the platforms and all the IT providers will delete terrorist content.”

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿