New bike law

With a growing number of accidents involving phones and bikes in the Netherlands, the government is to ban the use of all but hands-free devices while cycling.

“It is forbidden to use a mobile electronic device while driving any vehicle (including a bicycle),” says the draft law announced by Transport Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen late Tuesday. The bike law will take effect from July next year. The maximum fine is likely to be 230 euros (US$270).