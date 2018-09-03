Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 3, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Nile Delta discovery

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 3, 2018 | Print Edition

Egypt said yesterday that archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs. Chief archeologist Frederic Gio said his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5000 BC.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿