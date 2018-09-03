The story appears on
Page A9
September 3, 2018
Nile Delta discovery
Egypt said yesterday that archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs. Chief archeologist Frederic Gio said his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5000 BC.
