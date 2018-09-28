Advanced Search

September 28, 2018

Nintendo wins

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Nintendo said yesterday it has won a court battle against a popular go-kart operator that allows drivers to dress up as Super Mario and other game characters to zip through the streets of Japan. The video gaming giant said the ruling blocks the “MariCAR” go-kart service from lending Mario and other characters’ costumes to its customers.

