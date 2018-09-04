The story appears on
September 4, 2018
‘No cell phone’ rule
French children who went back to school yesterday after summer vacation had to do so without their mobile phones. The government passed a law in July banning phone use in all primary and middle schools for the entire day, with exceptions in cases of emergency and for disabled children. Pupils are requested to shut down their mobiles or put them in a locker.
