No prize please

September 17, 2018

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 17, 2018 | Print Edition

Japanese author Haruki Murakami has asked for the withdrawal of his nomination for an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature. One of Japan’s most successful literary exports, Murakami’s Nobel prospects are the subject of intense annual scrutiny in his home country. Murakami expressed gratitude at the nomination, but said he wanted to “concentrate on writing, away from media attention.”

