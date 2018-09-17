North Carolina braces for dire river flooding

Home » World

AS the death toll from Florence grew and hundreds of people were pulled from flooded homes, North Carolina in the United States braced for catastrophic, widespread river flooding that could be the next stage of a mounting disaster.

Weakened to a tropical depression early yesterday after blowing ashore as a hurricane with 145 kilometers per hour winds on Friday, Florence was still spinning slowly atop the Carolinas as it pulled warm water from the ocean and hurled it onshore.

The storm’s death toll climbed to 13 when authorities said two people died from inhaling carbon monoxide from a generator in their South Carolina home.

About 740,000 homes and businesses remained without power in the Carolinas, and utilities said some could be out for weeks.

Radar showed parts of the sprawling storm over six states, but North and South Carolina were in the bull’s-eye.

The head of Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said officials were still focused on finding and rescuing people. “We’ll get through this. It’ll be ugly, but we’ll get through it,” Long told NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

Rivers swelled toward record levels, forecasters said, and thousands of people were ordered to evacuate for fear that the next few days could bring the most destructive round of flooding in North Carolina history.

Stream gauges in the region showed water levels rising steadily, with forecasts calling for rivers to crest yesterday and today at or near record levels: The Little River, the Cape Fear, the Lumber, the Neuse, the Waccamaw and the Pee Dee were all projected to burst their banks, possibly flooding nearby communities.

Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of up to 7,500 people living within a mile (1.6km) of a stretch of the Cape Fear River and the Little River, about 160km from the North Carolina coast. The evacuation zone included part of the city of Fayetteville, population 200,000.

John Rose owns a furniture business with stores less than a mile from the river. Rain-soaked furniture workers helped him quickly empty more than 1,000 mattresses from a warehouse in a low-lying strip mall. “It’s the first time we’ve ever had to move anything like this,” Rose said. “If the river rises to the level they say it’s going to, then this warehouse is going to be under water.”

Fayetteville’s city officials, meanwhile, got help from the Nebraska Task Force One search and rescue team to evacuate 140 residents of an assisted-living facility to a safer location at a church.

Already, more than 60 centimeters of rain has fallen in places, and forecasters are saying there could be an additional 45cm before yesterday was out.

“Floodwaters are rising, and if you aren’t watching for them, you are risking your life,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Officials were warning residents not only to stay off the roads but also to avoid using GPS systems.

Florence weakened to a tropical depression early yesterday and was crawling west at 13kph. At 5am, the storm was centered about 35km southwest of Columbia, South Carolina. Its winds were down to 55kph.