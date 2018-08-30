Over 5,000 evacuated from flood in Myanmar

Home » World

More than 5,000 people have evacuated their homes after water from a breached dam flooded communities in central Myanmar yesterday and blocked part of a highway linking the main cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Naypyitaw, officials said.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department dispatched a fire brigade to the Swar irrigation dam after it breached at 5:30am, sending water into the nearby town of Swar and two villages.

“The (spillway) of the dam was broken and flooded the two villages close to the highway road,” the fire department said on its Facebook page.

“Over 5,400 people have moved to monasteries and safe areas in Yedashe township,” said Chan Nyein Thu, staff officer at the regional department of disaster management.

More than 1,500 people were sheltering in unaffected Thagaya town, said an administrator there, Aung Hla Min. Another 1,500 evacuees from at least four different villages near the dam were staying at a Buddhist monastery nearby, said Yedashe firefighter Kaung Myat Thiha.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay said there were no casualties reported as of early afternoon.

Authorities were working on “relocation and prevention” and using old roads to allow travel in the area, Zaw Htay said in a text message.

Fire officials closed a bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay highway bridge over the Swar creek. Pictures posted on the department’s Facebook page showed water rushing within a few feet of the underside of the bridge.

“The water is not over the bridge but the flow under the bridge is very strong,” said Min Min, a journalist based in Naypyitaw who was on the scene.

The dam was built across the Swar creek in 2004 and irrigates over 8,000 hectares of farmland, said a Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation document posted online.