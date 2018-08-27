Payne new Aussie FM as Bishop walks out

Home » World

Julie Bishop resigned as Australian Foreign Minister yesterday, two days after the bruising leadership battle that toppled former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and led to a major ministerial shake-up.

Bishop announced she would move to the backbenches and had not yet decided whether to contest the next election, which is due by May 2019. That decision could have serious implications for new Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, which has a parliamentary majority of only one seat.

She had been foreign minister since 2013 and was replaced by former defense minister Marise Payne in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Morrison after Bishop resigned.

Morrison replaced Turnbull in a party-room vote after a week of political chaos in Canberra that marked the emergence of Australia’s sixth prime minister in less than 10 years.

Bishop contested Friday’s leadership vote but was eliminated in the first round, with Morrison then emerging as a surprise compromise winner over Peter Dutton.

“I will remain on the backbench as a strong voice for Western Australia,” Bishop said in a statement.

Dutton, whose first challenge on Tuesday sparked the crisis that ultimately toppled Turnbull, returns as home affairs minister in an apparent attempt by Morrison to rebuild unity in his badly bruised party.

However, his portfolio will no longer include immigration, a politically sensitive issue in Australia because of the hardline approach taken by successive governments against asylum seekers who attempt to arrive illegally.

Morrison had already announced his Liberal deputy Josh Frydenberg, the former energy minister, would take over as treasurer. He said Angus Taylor, a Dutton supporter, would be the new energy minister.