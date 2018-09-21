The story appears on
September 21, 2018
Philippine landslide kills 15
A massive landslide buried dozens of homes near a central Philippine mountain yesterday, killing at least 15 people and sending rescuers scrambling to find survivors after some sent text messages pleading for help. The slide surged down on about 30 houses in two rural villages after daybreak in Naga city in Cebu province, Roderick Gonzales, the city police chief said.
