Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

September 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Philippine landslide kills 15

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A massive landslide buried dozens of homes near a central Philippine mountain yesterday, killing at least 15 people and sending rescuers scrambling to find survivors after some sent text messages pleading for help. The slide surged down on about 30 houses in two rural villages after daybreak in Naga city in Cebu province, Roderick Gonzales, the city police chief said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿