September 6, 2018
Plane quarantined
A plane was quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai.
There were conflicting reports about how many people were sick aboard the Emirates flight, which landed around 9:10am yesterday. The airline says about 10 passengers were ill and got medical attention “as a precaution.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 100 of the 520 passengers were being evaluated after complaining of illness, including cough and fever.
