Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 6, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Plane quarantined

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 6, 2018 | Print Edition

A plane was quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai.

There were conflicting reports about how many people were sick aboard the Emirates flight, which landed around 9:10am yesterday. The airline says about 10 passengers were ill and got medical attention “as a precaution.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 100 of the 520 passengers were being evaluated after complaining of illness, including cough and fever.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿