September 10, 2018
Police fear civil disorder in case of no-deal Brexit
Britain’s police chiefs have drawn up plans for possible civil disorder if the country leaves the European Union without a Brexit agreement, a newspaper report said yesterday.
Citing a leaked document, the Sunday Times reported concerns that shortages of food and goods, including health care supplies, will result in “civil disorder leading to widespread unrest.”
The document was prepared by the National Police Co-ordination Centre, which is responsible for coordinating police deployments during large-scale events and at times of national crisis.
The daily said the disruption and civil unrest could last for three months either side of Brexit day on March 29, 2019.
Interior minister Sajid Javid told the BBC: “I’m glad the police and other experts are looking into this and thinking what might happen in a no-deal scenario.
“I don’t expect a no-deal outcome but we need to prepare for all contingencies.”
But Louise Haigh, crime spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour party, said the scenario outlined would be a “nightmare.”
She added that a “no-deal Brexit would leave Britain on the brink.”
Britain and the EU hope to finalize a divorce deal in the coming weeks, but negotiations have become stuck on the issue of the Irish border.
