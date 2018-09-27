Advanced Search

September 27, 2018

Police hunt 3 men

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Three men accused of torturing and killing kangaroos are being hunted by police in Australia, just days after a man was arrested for intentionally mowing down emus in another high-profile animal cruelty case. Police in Western Australia yesterday released images of the men wanted for questioning over separate incidents in June and May during which “two kangaroos were tortured and killed.”

