August 31, 2018

Police raid BMW Seoul headquarters

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 31, 2018 | Print Edition

South Korean police raided German carmaker BMW’s Seoul headquarters yesterday in connection with dozens of engine fires.

An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s white collar crime unit said officers were investigating whether the company covered up vehicle defects and had confiscated documents. He declined to give further details but Yonhap news agency said a team of 30 investigators were involved. There was no immediate comment from BMW Korea.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” Yonhap quoted a police official as saying.

The move came after reports more than 40 BMW vehicles have burst into flames so far this year, with some parking lots refusing to accept the cars because of fears they could catch fire. South Korea this month temporarily banned BMW cars that had not passed safety checks and dozens of BMW owners filed complaints seeking a criminal investigation into the firm, its local unit and their nine top officials.

