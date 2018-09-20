Advanced Search

September 20, 2018

Possible hate crime

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 20, 2018 | Print Edition

British police are probing a possible hate crime after a car hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center, injuring three people. Police were called early yesterday morning after a confrontation developed between four people in a car and a large group of people visiting a Muslim community center and mosque in the Cricklewood area of northwest London. Officials said some anti-Muslim comments were made and the car reportedly had minor damage from some of the people from the center.

