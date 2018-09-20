The story appears on
Page A9
September 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Possible hate crime
British police are probing a possible hate crime after a car hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center, injuring three people. Police were called early yesterday morning after a confrontation developed between four people in a car and a large group of people visiting a Muslim community center and mosque in the Cricklewood area of northwest London. Officials said some anti-Muslim comments were made and the car reportedly had minor damage from some of the people from the center.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.