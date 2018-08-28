Possible jail

Advanced Search

August 28, 2018

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 28, 2018 | Print Edition

A GERMAN newspaper reports that judges are studying jailing senior Bavarian officials for failing to take action against air pollution in Munich. Daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported yesterday that the southern German state’s administrative court believes jailing officials may be the most effective way of forcing the Bavarian government to enforce emissions-cutting measures. Munich topped the ranks of 65 German cities that exceeded levels of harmful particles last year. Bavarian officials have refused to impose measures in the state capital despite heavy fines.

