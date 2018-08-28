Advanced Search

August 28, 2018

Power restored

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 28, 2018 | Print Edition

A POWER outage that left holidaymakers on the island of Hydra, a popular destination not far from Athens, without electricity and water for over 24 hours has been restored, authorities said yesterday. The blackout at the height of the tourism season had disrupted cash withdrawal machines, while mini-markets, restaurants and ice-cream shops saw much of their stock destroyed in the summer heat. The island gets its power via two undersea cables and damage was detected on the main one.

World
