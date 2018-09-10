Advanced Search

September 10, 2018

President in hospital

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 10, 2018 | Print Edition

The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, was hospitalized with slight injuries after his car turned over yesterday, the Eastern European country’s security services said. The accident occured on a wet road some 50 km to the south of capital Chisinau, according to a statement from the security services. The driver of another car was also injured. Dodon was scratched and bruised, the statement said. Pro-Moscow Dodon won the presidency in 2016 after beating a pro-European rival.

