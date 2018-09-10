President in hospital

The story appears on
September 10, 2018
The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, was hospitalized with slight injuries after his car turned over yesterday, the Eastern European country’s security services said. The accident occured on a wet road some 50 km to the south of capital Chisinau, according to a statement from the security services. The driver of another car was also injured. Dodon was scratched and bruised, the statement said. Pro-Moscow Dodon won the presidency in 2016 after beating a pro-European rival.
