Probe into elephant deaths

Sri Lankan authorities yesterday began investigating the deaths of wild elephants in the east of the island after pulling seven carcasses out of a marsh, a minister said.

Wildlife Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma said six out of the seven animals in the swamp were below the age of 12 and he suspected that many more may have died there.

He said a possible reason was that the swamp is currently strewn with water hyacinth, an invasive plant known as Japan Jabara. The animals may have become bogged down and exhausted battling through the plants and then drowned.

Japan Jabara was introduced to Sri Lanka at the turn of the last century and has spread rapidly since WWII. Allied forces in Sri Lanka planted the free-floating species on waterways to mislead Japanese pilots into thinking that they were grassy fields suitable for landing in emergency.