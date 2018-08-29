Probe into heat-stroke deaths

Home » World

Police are investigating the deaths of four elderly patients at a hospital in heat-struck central Japan after air conditioning failed in their rooms. Gifu police confirmed yesterday that the patients, all in their 80s, died at Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital on Sunday and Monday, likely due to heat stroke after air conditioning in their rooms malfunctioned. They were on the third and fourth floors of the hospital in Gifu, whose temperature exceeded 36 degrees Celsius on those days.