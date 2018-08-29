Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 29, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Probe into heat-stroke deaths

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 29, 2018 | Print Edition

Police are investigating the deaths of four elderly patients at a hospital in heat-struck central Japan after air conditioning failed in their rooms. Gifu police confirmed yesterday that the patients, all in their 80s, died at Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital on Sunday and Monday, likely due to heat stroke after air conditioning in their rooms malfunctioned. They were on the third and fourth floors of the hospital in Gifu, whose temperature exceeded 36 degrees Celsius on those days.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿