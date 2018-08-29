The story appears on
Page A9
August 29, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Probe into heat-stroke deaths
Police are investigating the deaths of four elderly patients at a hospital in heat-struck central Japan after air conditioning failed in their rooms. Gifu police confirmed yesterday that the patients, all in their 80s, died at Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital on Sunday and Monday, likely due to heat stroke after air conditioning in their rooms malfunctioned. They were on the third and fourth floors of the hospital in Gifu, whose temperature exceeded 36 degrees Celsius on those days.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.