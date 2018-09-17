Protesters injured in anti-coal eviction

Home » World

Nine environmental activists were injured and 34 detained in an operation to evict protesters holed up in forest treehouses in a bid to block the expansion of an open-pit coal mine, police said yesterday.

Police officers have mobilized against fierce resistance since the middle of last week to clear the demonstrators from Hambach Forest near the border with Belgium and the Netherlands. Up to 4,000 police have been on the scene to remove 60 treehouses, some as high as 25 metres off the ground, housing dozens of protesters.

The occupation began in 2012 and had until now been quietly tolerated. But local authorities have now ordered the woods to be cleared immediately, citing fire hazards. The activists, who are protesting the expansion of energy giant RWE’s open-pit lignite mine, one of Europe’s largest, had called for a mass mobilisation by supporters to prevent the forest from being cleared.

The battle has intensified since RWE announced plans to clear half of the forest’s remaining 200 hectares from mid-October. RWE owns the forest and is legally allowed to cut down trees to access the brown coal during the annual logging season.