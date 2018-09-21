Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

September 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Psychiatric tests for Le Pen

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen voiced outrage yesterday after being ordered to undergo psychiatric tests for having posted pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State group on Twitter. Le Pen shared the images in December 2015, a few weeks after IS jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris. She was charged with circulating violent messages that can be viewed by minors.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿