The story appears on
Page A11
September 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Psychiatric tests for Le Pen
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen voiced outrage yesterday after being ordered to undergo psychiatric tests for having posted pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State group on Twitter. Le Pen shared the images in December 2015, a few weeks after IS jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris. She was charged with circulating violent messages that can be viewed by minors.
