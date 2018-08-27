Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Pucker Up

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 27, 2018 | Print Edition

A RUSSIAN billionaire says he’s planning to build the world’s biggest hockey arena. Gennady Timchenko, the president of SKA St. Petersburg hockey club, told Russian media the new arena will have a capacity of 22,500 and could host the 2023 world championship. Construction on the as yet unnamed arena is predicted to start next year. It will cost around 20 billion rubles ($295 million). The Bell Centre in Montreal is currently the world’s largest hockey aren, accommodating 21,288 fans.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿