A RUSSIAN billionaire says he’s planning to build the world’s biggest hockey arena. Gennady Timchenko, the president of SKA St. Petersburg hockey club, told Russian media the new arena will have a capacity of 22,500 and could host the 2023 world championship. Construction on the as yet unnamed arena is predicted to start next year. It will cost around 20 billion rubles ($295 million). The Bell Centre in Montreal is currently the world’s largest hockey aren, accommodating 21,288 fans.