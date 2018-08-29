Putin urges caution on pension reform

Home » World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that any decision on reforming the pension system must be balanced and cautious, after admitting there had been a “sharp” reaction to the prospect of a higher retirement age from the public.

The government has proposed gradually raising the retirement age to 65 from 60 for men and to 63 from 55 for women. Putin said he planned to announce his view on the reform later.

Polls show most Russians oppose the move that the government says is needed to boost the economy. Putin told a government meeting in the Siberian city of Omsk yesterday that any changes in the pension age must provide a worthy standard of living for Russia’s 147 million-strong population.

“Of course, all this has drawn a predictable reaction, a rather sharp discussion in public,” Putin said. “We cannot act routinely, formally, but only take a balanced and cautious approach. At the same time we need to take into account the current situation in the economy and the labor market, we must understand what the future holds for the country in 10, 20 and even 30 years.”

He did not announce any changes to plan, but had asked the government to consult with political parties to review legislation before the second reading in the State Duma.