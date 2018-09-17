The story appears on
September 17, 2018
Quake-hit Lombok battles with malaria
A MALARIA outbreak has infected at least 137 people in Indonesia’s West Lombok after the island was rocked by a series of earthquakes.
The quakes and aftershocks since July have killed about 500 people and forced hundreds of thousands into evacuation shelters or tents. As a result the number of malaria cases is twice as high as in the same period last year, prompting the West Lombok government to declare a health emergency.
The government has taken steps to prevent the disease from spreading such as taking blood samples, distributing mosquito nets and fogging.
“Ideally we should give mosquito nets to everyone but because we only have a few, we have to be selective,” said paramedic Farlin, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. The head of West Lombok regency, Fauzan Halid, said they only have 3,000 mosquito nets but need about 10,000.
Declaration of a health emergency will allow West Lombok to seek 3.4 billion rupiah (US$230,000) in aid from the provincial and central government to tackle the crisis.
Indonesia’s rainy season starts next month, raising fears malaria-carrying mosquitos could breed in stagnant water.
