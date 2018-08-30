The story appears on
August 30, 2018
Russia bans US lobby group
Russia has banned a US environmental lobby group from operating in the country after labeling it an “undesirable” organization, the 15th foreign group to fall foul of legislation brought in under President Vladimir Putin four years ago.
The Justice Ministry added the San Francisco-based Pacific Environment to a list of banned organizations on Tuesday evening after prosecutors last week said it posed a threat to state security.
