August 30, 2018

Russia bans US lobby group

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Russia has banned a US environmental lobby group from operating in the country after labeling it an “undesirable” organization, the 15th foreign group to fall foul of legislation brought in under President Vladimir Putin four years ago.

The Justice Ministry added the San Francisco-based Pacific Environment to a list of banned organizations on Tuesday evening after prosecutors last week said it posed a threat to state security.

