Russia scraps result of vote

Russian authorities yesterday canceled the result of a vote in an unprecedented move after claims of vote-rigging in favor of a candidate backed by President Vladimir Putin triggered protests.

An electoral commission in the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai took the decision to invalidate the results of a runoff governorship vote after the country’s election chief on Wednesday recommended re-running the election, citing numerous violations.

It was the first such case in the history of modern Russia.

The crisis erupted after a Communist Party candidate accused a ruling party representative endorsed by Putin of “stealing” his victory in the vote last Sunday. The candidate of the ruling United Russia party, Andrei Tarasenko, accepted the annulment, saying there “have been too many complaints.”

The Communist Party had earlier urged the authorities to call the race for its candidate Andrei Ishchenko instead of re-running it and said they would launch legal action.

Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov called the local authorities, law enforcement agencies and election officials a “criminal gang” who had colluded to rig the vote.

“You have to conduct an investigation and draw serious conclusions,” he said, calling the polls a “criminal drama.”