Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

September 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

SA unveils visa reform to ease out of recession

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 26, 2018 | Print Edition

South Africa yesterday announced visa reforms aimed at luring investment and tourists to help lift the continent’s most advanced economy out of recession.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba unveiled regulations allowing frequent visitors and foreign business travelers to have long-term multiple-entry visas of up to 10 years.

The rules will take effect from next month.

“Changes to our visa architecture have the potential to boost tourism and make business travel more conducive,” Gigaba said.

“We are simplifying visa requirements for countries such as China and India.”

Applicants from those two countries will be able to have a 10-year visa processed within five days.

“This arrangement is meant to attract business people and prospective investors,” he said.

Anti-trafficking rules requiring parents to travel with birth certificates of their children will be simplified, he added.

Tourism contributes 10 percent of South Africa’s total Gross Domestic Product.

Visa reforms are part of an economic stimulus plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday to boost investor confidence after South Africa entered a recession in the second quarter of this year.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿