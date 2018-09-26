The story appears on
Page A7
September 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
SA unveils visa reform to ease out of recession
South Africa yesterday announced visa reforms aimed at luring investment and tourists to help lift the continent’s most advanced economy out of recession.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba unveiled regulations allowing frequent visitors and foreign business travelers to have long-term multiple-entry visas of up to 10 years.
The rules will take effect from next month.
“Changes to our visa architecture have the potential to boost tourism and make business travel more conducive,” Gigaba said.
“We are simplifying visa requirements for countries such as China and India.”
Applicants from those two countries will be able to have a 10-year visa processed within five days.
“This arrangement is meant to attract business people and prospective investors,” he said.
Anti-trafficking rules requiring parents to travel with birth certificates of their children will be simplified, he added.
Tourism contributes 10 percent of South Africa’s total Gross Domestic Product.
Visa reforms are part of an economic stimulus plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday to boost investor confidence after South Africa entered a recession in the second quarter of this year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.