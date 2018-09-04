SKorea may seek change to military exemption

Home » World

South Korea may seek to revise its military exemption programme for athletes amid calls for stricter rules after the country’s teams earned the reward with gold medals at the Asian Games over the weekend.

Military service is a highly contentious issue in South Korea, where all able-bodied men must complete about 21 months of service. Exemptions are offered to athletes who win titles at the Asian Games or medals of any color at the Olympics. Ki Chan-soo, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, an arm of the Defence Ministry in charge of conscription, said yesterday that the rule could be amended.

“We’re planning a comprehensive re-examination of the system in the areas of sport and art,” Ki said. “We’re already running short of military personnel resources so we’ll start by looking into whether the exemption program is fair.”

An official at the conscription agency said Ki was speaking “in principle” in light of recent inquiries, and no specific plan for a review had been set up. The Defence Ministry also said that it was not considering any change in the system for now but would have intra-agency consultation on the issue.