August 27, 2018
Safely to shore
Ten days after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, Italy has allowed all the migrants stuck on an Italian coast guard ship to disembark.
Early yesterday, 137 migrants left the Diciotti, stepping onto the dock at Catania, Sicily. Italy had not let them leave the ship earlier, demanding that other European Union countries take them. Only Ireland did, pledging to take 20. Non-EU Albania will take 20. On August 16, the Diciotti’s crew rescued 190 migrants from a smuggling boat.
