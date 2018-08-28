Sanctions on Russia

Home » World

The new sanctions the US imposed on Russia went into effect yesterday over the attempted assassination of an ex-spy in Britain using a lethal nerve agent.

The sanctions include halting foreign aid to Russia, blocking the sale of items or services related to defense and national security, and banning any government credit support for any exports to Russia. However, sales and services related to space launches, both commercial and government, will continue. And the State Department has issued a non-specific “partial waiver” on the sanctions, a move which could dull their impact. The British government says the attack in Salisbury, England was undertaken by Russian operatives but Russia has rejected the allegations.