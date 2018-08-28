The story appears on
Page A9
August 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sanctions on Russia
The new sanctions the US imposed on Russia went into effect yesterday over the attempted assassination of an ex-spy in Britain using a lethal nerve agent.
The sanctions include halting foreign aid to Russia, blocking the sale of items or services related to defense and national security, and banning any government credit support for any exports to Russia. However, sales and services related to space launches, both commercial and government, will continue. And the State Department has issued a non-specific “partial waiver” on the sanctions, a move which could dull their impact. The British government says the attack in Salisbury, England was undertaken by Russian operatives but Russia has rejected the allegations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.