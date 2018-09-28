The story appears on
Page A11
September 28, 2018
Scientists’ fears are a barrier to tourists
A row is raging over Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, with tourism companies worried visitors are being scared away by scientists’ apocalyptic warnings about global warming damaged coral.
Every year, more than 2 million snorkel-wielding tourists head to Australia’s famed coral ecosystem, generating revenues of US$4.3 billion and supporting 64,000 local jobs.
But damage done by higher temperatures — which turn patches of the colorful reef ashen white — has threatened to put a break on the number of tourists willing to wrestle their way into a wetsuit.
There was surprise then, when the Reef and Rainforest Research Center published a markedly more optimistic report, heralding “significant signs of recovery” at major dive sites around Cairns and prompting a flurry of upbeat news coverage.
If the report’s findings seemed out of kilter with other studies about the reef, that was by design.
It was part of an effort to show that not all of the Great Barrier Reef is an aquatic wasteland, according to Col McKenzie of tourism industry lobby group AMPTO, which helped carry out the research.
“Overall, are we seeing a drop in visitation because of the negative press,” he said.
He suggested visitor numbers to the reef and nearby islands had dropped by 10 percent in 2017 and were on track to plunge by a further 15 percent this year. McKenzie said it was vital to get the message out that some areas of the massive ecosystem are teeming with color and life.
“What people miss with our reef system is it’s a massive structure,” he said.
His comments are the latest salvo in a battle between ecologists and the tourism industry, as they struggle to come to terms with competing interests and new realities on the reef.(AFP)
