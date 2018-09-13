The story appears on
September 13, 2018
Sexual abuse report
A German magazine says a report on sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church in Germany details 3,677 abuses cases by Catholic clergy between 1946 and 2014.
Spiegel Online wrote yesterday the report it obtained commissioned by the German Bishops Conference and researched by three universities concludes that over half of the victims were 13 or younger and most were boys.
