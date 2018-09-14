Advanced Search

September 14, 2018

Shooting rampage kills 5

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 14, 2018 | Print Edition

A man went on a shooting rampage in California on Wednesday, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life. The shooting at multiple locations in Bakersfield in central California was possibly “a domestic violence incident,” said Lieutenant Mark King of the Kern County sheriff’s office. Police received their first call at 5:19pm before responding to the first location, a trucking company, where the rampage began.

