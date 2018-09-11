Singapore to return fraction of 1MDB fund

Home » World

A SINGAPORE court ordered the return to Malaysia of about S$15.3 million (US$11.1 million), just a small portion of total seized in the city state as part of a probe into transactions linked to scandal-hit state fund 1MDB, lawyers for the fund and the Malaysian government said yesterday.

Singapore is among at least six countries investigating claims that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned off from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a fund founded by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

In 2016, Singapore authorities said they had seized S$240 million in cash and properties as a result of investigations into 1MDB-related fund flows through Singapore. In May, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to cooperate on returning the funds to the Malaysian government, and the court order cleared the way for the first repatriation of funds from Singapore.

Tan, Rajah and Cheah, a Singapore-based law firm, said in a statement that the monies were recovered in various currencies from 1MDB and its former subsidiary, SRC International.

The funds will be transferred to a special 1MDB recovery account in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital.