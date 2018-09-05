Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 5, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Slippers recovered

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 5, 2018 | Print Edition

US authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago. The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for US$1 million.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿