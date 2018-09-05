The story appears on
September 5, 2018
Slippers recovered
US authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago. The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for US$1 million.
