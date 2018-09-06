Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 6, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Statue recovered

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Greek authorities have recovered a 2,000-year-old statue of Aphrodite, the ancient goddess of love, which was among a batch of antiquities stolen from a museum storeroom on the island of Santorini. Police say a man who had allegedly been trying to sell the marble work was arrested on Tuesday.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿