September 17, 2018
Strawberry scare
An Australian state has offered a A$100,000 (US$71,500) reward for information after sewing needles were found in strawberries sold in supermarkets, in what the federal health minister described as a “vicious crime.”
The issue came to light last week when a man was taken to hospital with stomach pains after eating the fresh produce bought at a supermarket in Queensland state. Since then, people have posted on social media photos of other strawberries with small metal pins stuck into them. Several brands grown in Queensland have been withdrawn from supermarkets. Queensland Police have yet to reveal possible motives but the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association said a disgruntled former worker might be responsible.
