September 11, 2018

Strong quake in NZ

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 11, 2018 | Print Edition

A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand’s remote Kermadec Islands yesterday but authorities said there was no tsunami threat. The quake struck at 4:19pm (0419GMT) at a depth of 111 kilometers, with its epicenter 770 kilometers northeast of Auckland, the US Geological Survey said. “Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

