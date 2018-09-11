The story appears on
Page A9
September 11, 2018
Related News
Strong quake in NZ
A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand’s remote Kermadec Islands yesterday but authorities said there was no tsunami threat. The quake struck at 4:19pm (0419GMT) at a depth of 111 kilometers, with its epicenter 770 kilometers northeast of Auckland, the US Geological Survey said. “Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
