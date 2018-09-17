The story appears on
September 17, 2018
Swedish votes counted, but still deadlocked
Swedish officials have officially confirmed that the ruling Social Democratic Party won the most votes in the September 9 general election despite a record low result and the far-right Sweden Democrats getting a big boost amid growing anti-immigration sentiment.
Election officials presented the final tally yesterday that showed Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s Social Democrats getting 28.3 percent, the center-right Moderate Party 19.8 percent and the Sweden Democrats 17.5 percent.
Neither the left-leaning bloc led by the Social Democrats nor the Moderates-led opposition, center-right bloc managed to secure a governing majority in the 349-seat parliament.
The result means Sweden will face weeks of political uncertainty amid expected government formation talks.
Both blocs have refused to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, a potential kingmaker in cabinet formation talks.
Voter turnout was 87.2 percent.
