September 17, 2018

Swedish votes counted, but still deadlocked

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 17, 2018 | Print Edition

Swedish officials have officially confirmed that the ruling Social Democratic Party won the most votes in the September 9 general election despite a record low result and the far-right Sweden Democrats getting a big boost amid growing anti-immigration sentiment.

Election officials presented the final tally yesterday that showed Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s Social Democrats getting 28.3 percent, the center-right Moderate Party 19.8 percent and the Sweden Democrats 17.5 percent.

Neither the left-leaning bloc led by the Social Democrats nor the Moderates-led opposition, center-right bloc managed to secure a governing majority in the 349-seat parliament.

The result means Sweden will face weeks of political uncertainty amid expected government formation talks.

Both blocs have refused to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, a potential kingmaker in cabinet formation talks.

Voter turnout was 87.2 percent.

World
