Target to cut garbage

By slashing food waste and improving waste management and recycling, 23 global cities and regions pledged yesterday to sharply cut the pollution-causing garbage they generate by 2030. New York, Tokyo, London, Paris and Sydney vowed to “cut the amount of waste generated by each citizen 15 percent by 2030,” said a statement from C40 Cities, a global network dedicated to fighting climate change. They will also “reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and incineration by 50 percent.