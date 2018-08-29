Target to cut garbage

The story appears on
Page A9
August 29, 2018
By slashing food waste and improving waste management and recycling, 23 global cities and regions pledged yesterday to sharply cut the pollution-causing garbage they generate by 2030. New York, Tokyo, London, Paris and Sydney vowed to “cut the amount of waste generated by each citizen 15 percent by 2030,” said a statement from C40 Cities, a global network dedicated to fighting climate change. They will also “reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and incineration by 50 percent.
