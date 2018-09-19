Advanced Search

September 19, 2018

Train kills 3 elephants

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 19, 2018 | Print Edition

A TRAIN carrying oil in eastern Sri Lanka hit and killed two baby elephants and their pregnant mother yesterday, police said, the second jumbo tragedy in a month. The three elephants were crossing the railway track at dawn in jungle near Habarana, 180 kilometers northeast of Colombo, when they were hit. The train was derailed and several tankers began spilling fuel, police said.

