Transit hub not all that it’s cracked up to be

San Francisco officials are struggling to find the source of unusual cracking in support beams that shut down a new, US$2 billion transit center meant to serve as an architectural statement for this high-tech city.

The Salesforce Transit Center opened to great fanfare last month as an embodiment of San Francisco’s reputation for innovation and sustainability.

Its rooftop park was intended to provide green space for people to socialize while commuters could take buses from the multistory building that spans three city blocks.

Now, the transit hub appears to be the latest example of problems in a city brimming with homelessness and poor infrastructure.

Workers installing roof tiles on Tuesday morning found the first major crack, on a steel beam holding up the transit center’s rooftop park. A second, smaller crack was found later that day on a parallel beam.

Mark Zabaneh, executive director of Transbay Joint Powers Authority, said the first priority is to shore up the beams so the facility can reopen while engineers search for a fix.

Engineer David Friedman said it is likely the beams arrived without cracks but that once the weight of the roof garden was added, “new stresses may have exacerbated possible fabrication flaws.”