Turkey’s US$179 billion external debt reparation

Around US$179 billion in Turkish external debt matures in the year to July 2019, equivalent to almost a quarter of its annual economic output, JPMorgan estimates, flagging the risk of a sharp contraction for the crisis-hit economy.

Most of the maturing debt, around US$146 billion, is owed by the private sector, especially banks. The government needs to repay or roll over just US$4.3 billion and public-sector entities account for the rest, JPM said yesterday. The issue has shot into focus as the lira plunged 40 percent this year, amid concern over political meddling in monetary policy and a rift with the United States over Turkey’s detaining of an American pastor.

The currency’s collapse has raised fears companies may face difficulties repaying hard-currency debt and also weighed on shares of European banks exposed to Turkey.

JPM said that last year Turkey’s stock of external debt as a percentage of gross domestic product was approaching the record highs seen just before its 2001-2002 financial crisis.

“Financing needs over the next 12 months are large and access to markets has become problematic,” JPM said.