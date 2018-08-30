The story appears on
Page A8
August 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Turkey’s US$179 billion external debt reparation
Around US$179 billion in Turkish external debt matures in the year to July 2019, equivalent to almost a quarter of its annual economic output, JPMorgan estimates, flagging the risk of a sharp contraction for the crisis-hit economy.
Most of the maturing debt, around US$146 billion, is owed by the private sector, especially banks. The government needs to repay or roll over just US$4.3 billion and public-sector entities account for the rest, JPM said yesterday. The issue has shot into focus as the lira plunged 40 percent this year, amid concern over political meddling in monetary policy and a rift with the United States over Turkey’s detaining of an American pastor.
The currency’s collapse has raised fears companies may face difficulties repaying hard-currency debt and also weighed on shares of European banks exposed to Turkey.
JPM said that last year Turkey’s stock of external debt as a percentage of gross domestic product was approaching the record highs seen just before its 2001-2002 financial crisis.
“Financing needs over the next 12 months are large and access to markets has become problematic,” JPM said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.